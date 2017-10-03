Eastern MO Family YMCA Construction To Begin In October

Execution of the contract with Grove Construction to begin building the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA is in the final stages of review and construction is anticipated to begin around mid to late October.

An amazing $1,670,355 has been raised so far, but a total of $1,922,500 is needed to open the facility for membership enjoyment. The balance difference of approximately $250,000 needs to be raised while the building is being constructed over the next eight-nine months.

Donations to the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA are typically made with a one-time payment or a pledge amount spread over a period of time, but there is another donation option for our agricultural communities. Farmers can give to the YMCA Project by donating an amount of grain to the project.

When bringing grain to the local elevators, farmers just need to tell the elevator they want to sell an amount of bushels or state a dollar amount to be sold under the Vandalia Recreation Corporation name. For example, when arriving at the elevator simply state you would like to “sell 1000 bushels of corn under the Vandalia Recreation Corporation” or state “sell $1,000 of corn under the Vandalia Recreation Corporation.” After the Vandalia Recreation Corporation receives the money, it will be directed to the YMCA Project.

MFA in Vandalia and Laddonia, plus Poet Biorefining in Laddonia have the information to direct grain sales to the YMCA Project. If you have any questions or concerns about selling grain as a donation to the YMCA Project, please contact Felicity Goodpasture-Culwell at 573-473-9362 or Terri Jungers at 573-406-2982.

If you have been blessed with high harvest yields, please consider a donation of grain to contribute to the construction of the YMCA for the area. All donations are tax deductible and the YMCA Project will supply donation documentation for tax preparation purposes.

Any donation is greatly appreciated. Please visit the project Facebook page to send questions/comments or to access a pledge form. Search “YMCA Project Vandalia” to find the Facebook page.

Project information is also on display at County Market in Vandalia, plus questions/comments can be emailed to emoymca@gmail.com. This project is an investment in our community, please consider making a donation so we can open the doors and enjoy this facility.