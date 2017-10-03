Louisiana Bicentennial Items Available As Planning For Future Events Continues

Plans are taking shape for the Louisiana Bicentennial celebration that is being planned for June 30-July 4 next year.

Folks in Louisiana have noticed that banners featuring the patriotic logo designed by Jeff Elmore have been hung on street lights throughout town. There is also a great deal of merchandise that people can buy featuring the logo. A portion of the proceeds will help pay for the celebration. Yard banners will also be available soon.

The Bicentennial planning committee has a fundraising goal of $50,000. A thermometer with the money raised has been set up near the hospital to chart progress that’s being made.

So far branded items that are available for purchase include wooden cutting boards, cork trivets, wooden spoons, ornaments and magnets. Items can be ordered and will also be available at upcoming events such as Colorfest, the Louisiana Area Historical Museum dinner, alumni events, etc.

The group recently held Music Bingo and is gearing up for the Holiday Home Tours to raise money.

“Those that were here to enjoy the Sesquicentennial still remember that celebration fondly, we’d like this celebration to have the same staying power and impact so that our children and grandchildren can reminisce just as we have,” remarked Cindy Blaylock, one of the organizers of the Bicentennial celebration.

Volunteers are needed to assist with organizing vendors, managing the parade routes and fundraising. Information and fundraising items are available on the website www.louisiana200.com. The next meeting will be held at the American Legion on Kelly Lane on September 13th at 6pm.