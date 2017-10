Officer Receives Award For Life-Saving Efforts

Bowling Green city officials presented Police Officer Ceira Cibert an award for her efforts in saving the life of a one-year-old child last month.

Cibert responded to a call on Sept. 22 that the child had drown in the bathtub. She performed CPR and was able to revive the child.

Cibert is pictured receiving the award with Mayor Don Hunter and Sgt. Colton Marti at the Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, Oct. 2.