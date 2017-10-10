Charles Richard Kropf

Charles R. Kropf, 69, of rural Vandalia died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at the family farm south of Vandalia.

Funeral services were Sunday at 10 a.m., at the Pleasant Grove Amish-Mennonite Church south of Vandalia. Interment will be in the Pleasant Grove A.M. Church Cemetery.

Visitation was Saturday from 2-4 p.m.. and 6-8 p.m., at the Hickory Ridge Amish-Mennonite School House southwest of Vandalia.

Mr. Kropf was born April 19, 1948 in Kewanee, Ill., the son of Allen T. and Viola Catherine Shrock Kropf. On May 4, 1969 Anna Sauder Zimmerman, daughter of Ivan and Anna Sauder Zimmerman, sharing the joys and sorrows of married life for over 48 years. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include seven sons and two daughters, Eugene Kropf and wife, Violet of Miller, Merle Kropf and wife, Miriam of Middletown, Wilbur Kropf and wife, Verena of Vandalia, Delbert Kropf and wife, Esther of Vandalia, Elisabeth Kropf of the home, Aaron Kropf and wife, Lily of Vandalia; James Kropf and wife, Lisa of Vandalia; Marvin Kropf and wife, Leanna of Vandalia, Anne Shrock and husband, James of Middletown; one brother, Ervil and wife, Carol Kropf of Halfway, Missouri; one sister, Beulah Headings of Buffalo; one sister-in-law, Barbara Ann Kropf of Halfway; 54 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wayne Kropf; and one granddaughter, Angela.

Charles had farmed all his life. He was ordained to the ministry on May 8, 1994 and bishop on May 12, 1996 for the Pleasant Grove A.M. Church south of Vandalia, where he performed his duties as long as his health permitted.

Pallbearers were his sons.