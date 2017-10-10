County Market Will Close Tonight; Reopen In December As Save-A-Lot

County Market Pharmacy To Remain Open Throughout Renovation

It was announced last week that County Market grocery store on Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green will close its doors at 6 p.m. tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 10) to prepare for a transformation and reopening as Save-A-Lot.

Employees at County Market were informed of the decision in a meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5 by officials with Niemann Foods, Inc., who own the location. The store will undergo a large transformation in the months to follow before the December reopening.

Officials informed employees there will be new products offered and there will be a renovation of the actual structure.

During the transformation, the County Market Pharmacy will remain open. The doors will be available to walk-in service and there will still be drive-up services available throughout the time.

Employees will continue to have jobs either by transferring to another County Market location or with the new Save-A-Lot discount store that opens.

The County Market locations in Louisiana and Vandalia will not be affected by the decision in Bowling Green.

When the store reopens there will no longer be a deli and bakery or the courtesy counter. The store will offer the line of products consistent with other Save-A-Lot stores.

Niemann Foods was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Quincy, Ill. It is an associate owned company operating over 100 retail locations including County Markets, Save-A-Lots, County Market Express and Pick-A-Dilly convenience stores, Pet Supplies Plus and Ace Hardware stores.