Dixie M. Lasater

Dixie M. Lasater, 67, of Eolia died Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at her home.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Wednesday at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes and Crematory, Eolia Chapel with Frankie Welch officiating. Interment to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday at McCoy-Blossom Funeral Homes & Crematory, Eolia chapel.

She was born Dec. 23, 1949 in Louisiana to Hurshel and Lorene Luckett Harrison Sr.

Dixie grew up with her four siblings, Richard, Hurshell Jr., Danny and Rose. She was raised in Eolia and graduated from Clopton High School. Working hard was no stranger to Dixie and she had worked for the Empire Propane Co, owned Bouquet Florist Shop in Bowling Green for many years and lastly was an agent at Pike County Farm Bureau.

She loved to cook and all her family members said, “She was an accomplished good cook.” Dixie was in the process of writing her own cookbook. Gardening was another hobby that she enjoyed. Her family was her No. 1 joy in life and she loved spending her time with them.

Surviving are her devoted husband, Steve Lasater; her children, Kelly Lasater and wife, Kellie, Sean Morris and wife, Tracy and Heather Miller and husband, Jeff. She is further survived by her eight grandchildren, Caelen, Dakken and Shelden Morris, Nicole and Jesse John Miller, Josh, Nick, Tyler Wibbenmeyer, Kasey Lasater and great-grandson, Kyler Miller; brothers, Richard Harrison and wife, Vi, Hurshel Harrison Jr., Danny Harrison and wife, Loretta; a sister, Rose York and husband, Richard and her mother-in-law, Alma Lasater; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hurshel and Lorene Harrison Sr.

Serving as pallbearers were Sean Morris, Caelen Morris, Dakken Morris, Shelden Morris, Kelly Lasater, Kasey Lasater, Danny Harrison and Richie York.

Memorials may be made to donor’s choice, c/o the funeral home.

