Frank J. Geujen

Frank Joseph Geujen, 88, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 at his home with his family by his side.

A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m., Friday at St. Clement Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery with military rites conducted by VFW Post #5553 and the MO Military Honors.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Frank was born Aug. 12, 1929 the son of Louis A. and Mary Alice Bonnarens Geujen in St. Clement. On Nov. 27, 1958 he married Jeanette Dorothy Ann Grote in the St. Clement Catholic Church. She survives.

Other survivors include three daughters Elaine Henderson and husband, Kelly of Louisiana, Susan Linton of Louisiana and Lois Stewart and husband, Blake of Bowling Green; four grandchildren, Brandon Henderson and wife, Rachel of Louisiana, Kelsey Henderson of Louisiana, Cameron Henderson of Louisiana and Korbin Stewart of Bowling Green; and a sister, Bernice Schuckenbrock of Bowling Green.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Richard Geujen and several nieces and nephews.

Frank lived in St. Clement for 47 years before moving to Bowling Green in 1976. He was a member of the St. Clement Catholic Church and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Frank worked for 29 years as a United States Postal Service employee and was a farmer. He liked fishing, hunting, woodworking, camping, playing cards and most of all spending time with his family.

Serving as pallbearers were Kevin Brown, Mike Schuckenbrock, Joe Schuckenbrock, Ralph Niemeyer, Brad Orf and Larry Orf. Honorary pallbearers were Brandon Henderson, Kelsey Henderson, Cameron Henderson, and Korbin Stewart.

Memorials may be made to the St. Clement Cemetery or the Pike County Hospice.