Jerome David ‘Jerry’ Strain

Jerome David “Jerry” Strain of rural Vandalia died Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at home surrounded by his family.

Per his request he was cremated and no services were held.

Jerry was born June 19, 1939 in Oakland, Calif., the son of Jerome Chamberlain and Edna Miller Strain. He married Linda Lutz Andrews on Jan. 28, 1977 in Carson City, Nev. She survives.

Other survivors include a son, Richard Andrews and wife, Charlene, Vancouver, Wash.; three daughters, Robin Pelster and husband, Bill of Sunnyvale, Calif., Laura Clark and husband, Darris of Las Vegas, Nev., and Angela Carlyle and husband, Jeff of Vandalia; grandchildren, Miranda Andrews of Spokane, Wash., Daniel Anderson of Astoria, Wash., Zachary Andrews of Vancouver, Wash., Daniel Anderson, Astoria, Wash., Zachary Andrews, Vancouver, Wash., Amanda Ward and husband, Miles, Bowie, Mary., Nicholas and Joseph Pelster of Sunnyvale, Calif., Alyssa, Myia and Will Clark of Las Vegas, Nev., Abigail, Tyler, and Katrina Carlyle of Vandalia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bill Allen.

Jerry graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco, Calif., and San Jose State College in San Jose, Calif., with a BS in mechanical engineering. When he retired from ESL/TRM he and Linda moved to Vandalia.

Memorials may be made to the Vandalia Library.