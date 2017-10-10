Melba Jean Hamilton

Melba Jean Watson Hamilton, 75, of Farber died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 at the Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services will be Friday at 7 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia with the Rev. Bob Hoehn officiating. Music will be provided by Mike and Jeannie Gratton – duet. Interment of her cremains will take place at a later date in the Farber Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia.

She was born June 20, 1942 near Frankford, the daughter of Samuel Albert and Elsie Belle Walsinger Watson.

Survivors include one sister, Viola Hilt of Marion, Ill.; two brothers, Henry Watson of Curryville and Albert Watson and wife, Donna of Vandalia; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her companion of many years, James Mitts; one daughter, Jeanne Diane Barker; and six sisters; and one brother.

She was born in rural Ralls County, near Frankford and attended area schools. Melba lived most of her adult life in the Vandalia/Farber area. She worked as a seamstress at the Bobby Brooks, Leisure Wear and Laddonia Garment factories.

After retiring, she spent most of her time yard selling and was known as the queen of yard sales. Melba also loved fishing and camping in her free time.

Memorials are encouraged to the Tri-County Care Center resident activity fund, 601 N. Galloway Road, Vandalia, MO 63382.