Norman G. Conklin

Norma G. Conklin, 79, of Vandalia died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Ill.

Funeral services were Saturday at 1 p.m., at Waters Funeral Chapel in Vandalia with the Rev. Tony Maxwell officiating.

Visitation was Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Norma was born to Junior Raymond and Velma Alice Hunt Martin on Sept. 3, 1938 in Vandalia. She married Don Conklin on April 15, 1988 in Stone County, Ark. He survives.

Other survivors include a daughter, Paula Fletcher; a son, Roger Gene Jennings, a daughter, LeAnn Young and husband, Damon; a step-daughter, Di Throckmorton; and step-son, Newt Conklin. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Gabe Jennings and wife, Nancy, Joe Jennings and wife, Robyn, Jamie Allen, Joni Barnett and husband, Brandon, Alison Choate and husband, Jeff, Kyle Jennings, Keith Jennings, Kirk Jennings, Caleb Jennings, Cierra Jennings, Evan Campbell, Chris Campbell, Dawson Young; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Bill (BJ) Jennings, and Phillip (Mike) Jennings; one sister, Sue Gabbett and her parents.

Upon completion of high school, Norma attended Pike-Lincoln Technical College where she received her LPN certificate in 1970. During the next 11 years, Norma worked at St. Elizabeth and Levering Hospitals in Hannibal. She also worked toward and received her RN degree from St. Mary’s College of Nursing in 1981. Norma worked at the Audrain Medical Center from 1981-90.

She then worked at Columbia Regional Hospital from 1990 to 1997, and at the University Hospital and Clinics from 1997-2001. Norma was last working for the WERDCC in Vandalia and the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center with the Missouri Department of Corrections from 2001 until May 2017.

Norma loved traveling, genealogy, reading and sewing in her free time, but especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was also a member of Kentucky Road Christian Church in Mexico.

Memorials are encouraged to Wounded Warriors Organization, the American Heart Association, and Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.