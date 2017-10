Semifinal Softball: Bowling Green vs. Kelly



Join The People’s Tribune Friday (10/20) for TribCast Coverage of the MSHSAA Softball Championships in Springfield, MO. The Trib will be at the Killian Softball Complex as the District 6 Champion Bowling Green LadyCats face the District 3 Champion Kelly Lady Hawks in the Class 2 Semifinal. Coverage begins at 9:45 a.m. with the Cuivre River Electric Cooperative/TribCast Pregame.