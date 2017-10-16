Carroll “Corky” Hendricks

Carroll “Corky” Hendricks, 80, of Lebanon died Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

He was born Nov. 20, 1936 in Bowling Green, the son of the late Edward and Helen Chatman Hendricks. He married Frances Willis. She preceded him in death.

According to his wishes, his remains will be cremated. A memorial gathering was held from 1-3 p.m., Friday at Kalmer Memorial Services, located between Lebanon and O’Fallon on Rt. 50.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Strong and husband, Jerome of Powder Springs, Ga.; two step-children, Andre Jackson and wife Sheena of Edwardsville, Ill., and James Tinnin and wife, Rosalyn of Edwardsville, Ill., and grandchildren, Brandon Hen-dricks, Jameria Strong, Donte’ Tinnin, Andre Malcom Jackson, Deonte’ Williams, Jamesheu’ Tinnin, Rian Jackson, Iyanna Jackson, Donnovan Tinnin, Amari Jackson, Peyton Newman, Jakari Jackson, Elijah and Isabella Tinnin, Adriana Chaney.

Mr. Hendricks retired as a tech sergeant with the United States Air Force, with 25 years of service.

Also preceding him in death are his second wife, Carolyn Wiley Hendricks; three brothers, Julius Hendricks, Ralph Hendricks and Harvey Hendricks; and one sister, Barbara Linear.