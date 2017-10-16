Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Full-time detail position at Poage Ford. Pay depends on experience. 1110 S. Bus. 61 – Bowling Green 324-5130

POLICE OFFICER The City of Bowling Green has an immediate opening for a full time entry-level Police Officer. Minimum requirements mandate possession or currently attending an academy to receive their Missouri Class A P.O.S.T certification. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a clean police record and be able to pass a complete physical. In addition, candidates must possess a valid drivers license and exhibit characteristics that include good character, honesty, reliability and integrity. Staring salary will be $14.00 per hour plus exceptional health benefits, life insurance, vacation and holidays. Send resume to Chief Don Nacke, 15 W. Church St., Bowling Green, MO 63334. For more information call 573-324-3200. EOE/AA/M/F/H

TARGET ALUMINUM is looking for experienced over-the-road delivery drivers. Applicants must: Be at least 21 years old • Have a valid CDL license (at least Class B) • Be dependable & neat in appearance • Be able to pass D.O.T. physical & drug screen. Full & Part-Time. Overtime after 40 hrs., expenses paid while on the road, full-time benefit package, home every weekend. Serious applicants only, apply in person at 800 W. State St., Vandalia – EOE

RESERVE POLICE OFFICER The Bowling Green Police Department is taking applications for a Reserve Police Officer. Minimum requirements mandate possession or currently attending an academy to receive their Missouri Class A P.O.S.T certification. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a clean police record and be able to pass a complete physical. In addition, candidates must possess a valid drivers license and exhibit characteristics that include good character, honesty, reliability and integrity. Staring salary will be $17.00 per hour. Send resume to Chief Don Nacke, 15 W. Church St., Bowling Green, MO 63334. For more information, call 573-324-3200. EOE/AA/M/F/H

NOW HIRING in Bowling Green! D&D 636-462-8069. Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. Starting pay is $10 an hour. $1 raise after 60 days and another $1 raise after 120 days based on attendance and performance.

SALES ASSOCIATE with customer service & computer experience. D&D Bowling Green, 636-462-8069.

HELP WANTED Assistant Activity Director. Full or Part Time/Day shift, Some Saturdays. Competitive wages – EOE. Musical talents a plus…Applicant needs to be professional, positive & have an up lifting personality. Must be creative & meet the social, spiritual & other needs of the residents. Must be able to plan and spend one-on-one and enjoy individual & group activities. Other duties may be required throughout the shift at times. Only Serious applicants need to apply at Moore-Pike Nursing Home 300 S. St. Charles – Bowling Green – 324-5281

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following: Full & Part-Time positions: Unit Coordinator – Full-time – Med/Surg • RN – Med/Surg – Full-time (evenings/nights) • Housekeeper – Full-time Evenings (Previous floor experience). PRN positions: REGISTERED NURSES (Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg) • Radiology Tech – PRN. Apply online or in person Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org

