Henry Finis Corum

Henry Finis Corum, 84, of Danforth, Ill., formerly of Louisiana died Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at Faith Place Nursing Home in Danforth, Ill.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Collier Funeral Home. The Rev. Randall Cone will officiate. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery near Louisiana.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday (today) at the funeral home.

He was born Dec. 2, 1932, in Louisiana, the son of Carless Corum and Lucy Graves Corum. He married Betty Lou Mann on Nov. 9, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Louisiana. She preceded him in death Oct. 30, 2012.

He is survived by two sons, William Corum and wife, Deborah of Bradley, Ill., and Michael H. Corum of Kankakee, Ill.; a daughter Janet Kotelnicki and husband, Stan of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; two sisters, Maggie Heffner and husband, William of Louisiana, and Ruby Ward of Bowling Green; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Virginia White and Mary Elliott and two brothers, Thomas Corum and Howard Corum.

He had been employed at Manley Brothers Sand Company as a sand chemist/technical advisor.

His hobbies included gardening with his specialty being tomatoes and green peppers, designing and making wood stoves and converting gas grills to charcoal and spending time with his family.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Corum, Steven Corum, Chris Elroy, Joe Maguire, Michael W. Corum and Jason Luck.

Memorials may be given to the Kankakee Valley Hospice, c/o Collier Funeral Home, 117 Barnard Drive, Louisiana, MO 63353.