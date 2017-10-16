Janet Lee Church

Janet Lee Church, 84, of Clarksville died Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 at her home in Clarksville surrounded by her family.

Her desire was to be cremated. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27 at the First Christian Church in Clarksville. The Rev. Al Boatman will officiate.

She was born Oct. 27, 1932 in Pleasantville, Iowa the daughter of Gilbert and Helen Jasper Aske. She married James Edward Church May 27, 1951 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chicago, Ill. He preceded her in death.

She is survived by one son; Daniel Clay Church and wife, Mary Lou of Louisiana; two daughters, Kathy Hawk and Marin Kay Justus and husband, Dr. Steve Justus, all of Clarksville; one brother, Jerry Aske of Cape Coral, Fla.; 11 grandchildren, Carmen Jannett Hawk, Gavin Smith-Hawk, Leslie Lindsay, Christina Denice Church, Daniel Clay Church, Jr., Bennie Charles Church, Leah May Church, Billy Joe Church, James Dale Church, Leah May Church and Sara Kay Church and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Church; her parents, Gilbert and Helen Jasper Aske and two grandsons, Lonnie Dale Church and Daniel Clay Church.

Janet graduated June 22, 1951 from high school in Chicago, Ill. She had been employed as the manager for the Clarksville Sky Lift for a number of years.

She was a member of the Clarksville First Christian Church, Clarksville Boat Club, past president of the Clarksville Garden Club, and past president of VFW Post 4610 Ladies Auxiliary.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.