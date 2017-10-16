John L. Sutton

John Lewis Sutton, 65, of Bowling Green died Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.

Cremation rites were conducted by the Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

John was born Dec. 12, 1951 in Hannibal, the son of Donald Eugene and Beulah Bernice Wells Sutton. He married Joy Lynn Fairchild Feb. 27, 2011. She survives.

Other survivors include step-children, Aaron Fairchild and wife, Dee of Bowling Green, Christine Doyle of Bowling Green, Justin Fairchild and wife, Jennifer of Bowling Green and Brittany Fairchild and Keith Burt of Bowling Green; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Michael Sutton and wife, Judy of Eldora, Ill., and Greg Sutton and wife, Jeannie of Barry, Ill.; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

John grew up on Barry, Ill., and lived the last 20 years in Bowling Green. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was station in Germany as an MP.

John worked at John’s Home Center in Quincy, Ill., and the last 10 years at the North East Correctional Center in Bowling Green as an electrical technician. John loved spending time with his grandchildren.

John’s passion was his music. He started playing guitar at 16 years of age. He played for various bands growing up and spent the last 30 years as the lead guitarist of the band Country Soul.

Memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Center of the American Cancer Society.

