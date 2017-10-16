Marjorie A. Lovell

Marjorie A. Lovell, 82, of Cyrene died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at the Tri-County Care Center in Vandalia.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Friday with visitation from 4-7 p.m., Thursday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery in Cyrene.

Marjorie was born June 5, 1935 in Louisiana the daughter of Harry S. and Pauline Childs Tinsley. She and Glen Richard Lovell were united in marriage on Feb. 13, 1954 in Cyrene.

Survivors include her husband, Glen; children, Richard Lovell and wife, Michelle of Indianapolis, Ind., Julia “Judy” Ryan of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Douglas R. Lovell and wife, Lena of Bowling Green; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia Nell Sanderson of Bowling Green; many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Wayne and Willard Tinsley, and a sister, Martha Lawrence.

Marjorie grew up and lived in Cyrene her entire life. She was a member of the Antioch Presbyterian Church, was a homemaker and a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and sewing but most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jared Ryan, David Ryan, Rob Lovell, Steven Lovell, Chris Charlton and Brenden Henderson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Everett Lovell, Kenneth Turpin, Terry Thomas and Ashton Wallace.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Cemetery or Alzheimer’s Association.

On-line condolences may be left at www.bibbveach.com.