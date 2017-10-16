Marjorie L. Grote

Marjorie L. Grote, 90, of Bowling Green died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Moore-Pike Nursing Home in Bowling Green.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Marjorie was born June 12, 1927 in Barnard, the daughter of Emery and Mary E. Breit Throckmorton. On Feb. 10, 1946 she married Aloysius Alphonse Grote in St. Clement.

Survivors include children Carroll Grote and wife, Maxine of Bowling Green, Carolyn Hobbs of Rockport, Ill., Aileen Grote of Hannibal and Annette Douglass and husband, Chuck of Pike Road, Ala.; grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Clark and husband, John, LeAnne Gibbs, Amanda Gibbs, and Meredith Roe and husband, Chaise; great-grandchildren, Sandy Clark, Patrick Clark, Lt. John Clark, Steven Gibbs, Alex Gibbs, Allyson Gibbs, Alayna Gibbs, Noah Gilmore, Camden Roe; brother-in-law, T. Grote; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Mark Hobbs, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Marjorie grew up in Barnard and lived the last 38 years in Bowling Green. She was Catholic by faith and enjoyed flowers, gardening and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She worked 28 years for the Bowling Green School District as a cook and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or the American Heart Association.

