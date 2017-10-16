Phillip Dean Frey

Phillip Dean Frey, 52, of Vandalia “changed addresses” from his earthly home to his eternal heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at the family’s home in Vandalia.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 3 p.m., at Waters Funeral Home in Vandalia. Interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the funeral home.

He was born July 9, 1965 in St. Louis, the son of Bobby Dean and Anna Jean Johnson Frey. He married Deanna May Creed Oct. 29, 1983 in Lexington. She survives.

Other survivors include one son, Phillip C. Frey and wife, Jennifer of Vandalia; two daughters, Cassandra M. Johnson and husband, David of Wentzville, and Rebekah D. Cook and husband, Michael of Columbia; one sister, Frances Kay Frye and husband, Charles of Couch; five grandchildren, Joseph P. Frey, Matthew C. Frey, Sophia R. Frey, Arissa M. Johnson and Elijah D. Johnson; and an honorary son, Cody M. Buckholz.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He attended grade school in the St. Louis area, moving to Lexington when he was in seventh grade. Dean was a 1983 graduate of Lexington High School.

He then worked in various jobs and became a licensed minister with the Assemblies of God in 1992. Dean and his family moved to Vandalia in January 2006 coming from St. Charles.

He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and gladly answered His call to be the pastor of the Assembly of God Church (Beacon of Hope) in Vandalia. At that time, he also became a school bus driver for the Van-Far School District.

Dean continued both of those jobs until recently when his health declined. He was a member of the Vandalia Ministerial Alliance as well as the Assemblies of God Section 3 Ministers Network.

Dean enjoyed bowling, fishing, and helping at the Pike County Auction in Bowling Green. Dean loved a variety of music. He and his son, Phil, wrote and recorded all songs for their Christian Band, “Beauty in Fury.”

Memorials are encouraged to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (L.L.S.).