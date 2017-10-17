Vandalia Announces New Business On The Way

The City of Vandalia is pleased to welcome Albsmeyer Electric, Inc., to the Vandalia community.

Albsmeyer Electric Inc., of Payson, Ill., has agreed to purchase 3.1 acres in the Vandalia Industrial Park, on which a 6,400 square foot building will be constructed within a year. From this facility, Albsmeyer Electric will be offering the sales and service of grain and livestock production equipment, along with electrical services.

The company is owned by Adam and Denise Albsmeyer and will have two or three full-time employees at this location.

Albsmeyer said, “I am anxious to get operations underway in Vandalia. The building has been ordered, and construction will begin soon. At our Vandalia location, we will be carrying a full line of inventory for swine production facilities, all areas of grain handling and storage, along with pivot irrigation parts and supplies. I appreciate the help of Karen Shaw and Darren Berry working through the process of purchasing the property. This is right where we want to be, and we are looking forward to being a part of the Vandalia and surrounding communities.”

Berry commented, “I am excited to welcome Albsmeyer Electric, Inc., and the Albsmeyers to Vandalia. It will be great to see another building go up in the Industrial Park. I want to thank the Albsmeyers for the investment in our town. It is private investment that creates economic activity, jobs, and potentially, growth.

I also want to recognize the work of Karen Shaw, city clerk and Carolyn Wisecarver, executive director of Pike County Development Authority. The IDA members spent many hours on this project on a volunteer basis. We all owe the IDA a big thank you! These folks did a lot of work to make this project possible.”

A ground-breaking ceremony will be scheduled in the future.