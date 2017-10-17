Weather Delaying Opening Of Noix Creek Bridge In Louisiana

The Noix Creek Bridge on Missouri Route 79 in Louisiana is now expected to open early next week, depending on the weather.

“Once we have good weather, we have to wait until we have the appropriate strength of the concrete that has been poured,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Haeffner.

The Buffalo Creek bridge further south on MO 79 is expected to open by Nov. 3.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as our contractor works to make the bridge wider and safer,” Haeffner said. As soon as the bridge is ready to open, information will be distributed publicly.