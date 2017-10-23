Domonique Larelle Powell

Domonique Larelle Powell, 27, of Louisiana died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 following an auto accident.

Memorial services were at 2 p.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church in Louisiana. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated.

Visitation was from noon-2 p.m., Saturday at the church.

He was born June 9, 1990 in Louisiana to Pamela Christine Powell Lynn.

Domonique is survived by his mother, Pamela Christine Lynn and step-father, John Lynn of Louisiana; two sons, Draylin Powell and Domonique Powell II Louisiana; his significant other, Samantha Early; two brothers, Derek Richards and Donovan Richards, Louisiana; his father, Ronnie Griffith of Hannibal; a sister, Tiffanie Handsford; three brothers, Shamar Griffith, Ronald Griffith II, and Ronald Griffith III all of Hannibal; maternal grandparents, Murvin and Izola Ivey and William and Rosetta Powell; paternal step-grandparents, Alan and Karen Lynn, all of Louisiana; great-grandparents, Ben and Everlena Burse of Louisiana; and nieces, nephews, and cousins. People who played an important role in his life, Selenia Drydren, Roderick and Sharawn Griffith, Ryan Richards, Brandy Richards, and Mary Jo Mckinnon.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Pauline Griffith, great-grandmother, Mary Helen Powell, and great-grandfather, Howard Rose, Jr.

Domonique graduated from the Louisiana High School in 2009. He attended the Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kan. He was employed as a lineman for Kiowa Line Builders in Tipton. He attended the Bethel AME Church in Louisiana.

Memorials may be given to the Children’s Educational Fund at the Bank of Louisiana.

He enjoyed spending time with his children, his brothers, and making all their ballgames. He also enjoyed his time with his many family members and friends.