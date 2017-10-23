Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Full-time detail position at Poage Ford. Pay depends on experience. 1110 S. Bus. 61 – Bowling Green 324-5130

OSWALD CROW AGENCY, an Independent Insurance Agency in Bowling Green, MO is looking for a competitive Insurance Sales Producer to help us expand our business by actively seeking and acquiring new clients. Our goal is to formulate strong relationships to ensure growth and preserve the strength of our agency’s status. Please send resumes to: a.oswald@oswaldcrow.com

HELP WANTED 3-11 LPN (FT or PT). Only caring, dependable people need to apply. Competitive wages with shift differential & $3 more an hour on weekends (Sat./Sun.) Apply in person at: Moore Pike Nursing Home. EOE

SNOW REMOVAL BIDS Pike County Memorial Hospital is seeking snow removal bids for PCMH Main Campus, Louisiana; PCMH Clinic-1015 W. Adams, Bowling Green; Ambulance base- Bus. Hwy 54, Bowling Green; Vandalia Clinic, Vandalia. Bids for locations may be inclusive or bid separately. Must have current, adequate liability insurance. Please call Todd Woods for specifications. 573-754-5531 ext 7160 or email twoods@pcmhmo.org All bids are due by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6th at Pike County Memorial Hospital

HIRING NOW Part Time COOKS 5-1 . Apply in person at MOORE-PIKE NURSING HOME. 300 So. St. Charles Street Bowling Green 573-324-5281. Experience necessary. Dependable & able to follow instructions. EOE

CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR (SELF HELP PROGRAM) BOWLING GREEN, MO NECAC, a 12 county area not-for-profit social service, community health, public housing and community action agency seeks a full-time Construction Supervisor for the Self Help program at the Weatherization Office in Bowling Green, MO. Regular work hours will be Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The position will work under the direction of the Deputy Director for Housing Development and involve contact with the public, visitors and clients, to work with families, staff, and contractors to renovate client’s homes. This position will work with families that have been approved for home repairs to do some of the work themselves under your guidance. Candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED, along with excellent people skills, three years or more involved in rehabilitation projects and prefer five or more years working in one of the construction trades. Computer experience with Excel and Word is required. This full-time position has a starting wage of $13.00 an hour, and an excellent benefit package that includes agency paid health insurance with dental and vision, agency provided 401(k) retirement plan, 14 paid holidays and accumulative vacation days and sick days. A valid driver license and a reliable and insured vehicle are required. To apply, MAIL cover letter and resume to NECAC Personnel Officer, P.O. Box 470, Bowling Green, MO, 63334, or EMAIL to dpage@necac.org, or FAX to 573- 324-3960. Because most correspondence is done by email, a valid email address must be on your application or resume. You may also obtain an application at any NECAC Service Center. For further information, call 1-800- 748-7636 or visit our website, www.necac.org. EOE/M/F/D/V

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (SELF HELP PROGRAM) BOWLING GREEN, MO NECAC, a 12 county area not-for-profit social service, community health, public housing and community action agency seeks a full-time Administrative Assistant for the Self Help program at the Weatherization Office in Bowling Green, MO. Regular work hours will be Monday – Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The position will work under the direction of the Construction Supervisor for Self Help and involve contact with the public, visitors and clients, work on special projects; attend meetings; follow through on requested information, to include agendas, mailings and registration. Candidates must possess a high school diploma or GED, along with excellent people skills, three years or more hands-on computer experience and a working knowledge of Excel and Word software programs. Excellent spelling and grammar are required. This full-time position has a starting wage of $10.00 an hour, and an excellent benefit package that includes agency paid health insurance with dental and vision, agency provided 401(k) retirement plan, 14 paid holidays and accumulative vacation days and sick days. A valid driver license and a reliable and insured vehicle are required. To apply, MAIL cover letter and resume to NECAC Personnel Officer, P.O. Box 470, Bowling Green, MO, 63334, or EMAIL to dpage@necac.org, or FAX to 573- 324-3960. Because most correspondence is done by email, a valid email address must be on your application or resume. You may also obtain an application at any NECAC Service Center. For further information, call 1-800- 748-7636 or visit our website, www.necac.org. EOE/M/F/D/V

MAINTENANCE person for apt. complex in B.G. 5730470-1350. (x3-4)

NEED SOMEONE experienced to lay carpet in my home in B.G. 573-213-9250. (x2-3)

NOW HIRING in Bowling Green! D&D 636-462-8069. Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. Starting pay is $10 an hour. $1 raise after 60 days and another $1 raise after 120 days based on attendance and performance. (c3-4)

HELP WANTED Assistant Activity Director (Full or Part Time/Day shift/Some Saturdays). Competitive wages – EOE. Musical talents a plus…Applicant needs to be professional, positive & have an up lifting personality. Must be creative & meet the social, spiritual & other needs of the residents. Must be able to plan and spend one-on-one and enjoy individual & group activities. Other duties may be required throughout the shift at times Only Serious applicants need to apply Moore-Pike Nursing Home.

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following full & Part-Time positions • Unit Coordinator – Full-time – Med/Surg • RN – Med/Surg – Full-time (evenings/nights) • Housekeeper – Full-time Evenings (Previous floor experience). PRN positions • REGISTERED NURSES (Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg) • Radiology Tech – PRN. Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE