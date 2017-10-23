Korey Ray Preston

Korey Ray Preston, 28, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2017 at his home.

His desire was to be cremated. No services will be conducted.

He was born April 30, 1989 in Louisiana, the son of Linda Sloppy Preston and the late Thomas Leonard Preston.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Marie Preston of Bowling Green; three sons, Tyler Wilson of Hannibal, Brandon Preston and Jayden Preston, both of Bowling Green; his significant other, Savannah Chacon of Bowling Green; grandfathers, Loren Sloppy of Bowling Green, and Thomas Preston, Sr. of Silex; four sisters, Shelly Perkins of Vandalia, Vanessa Doolin, Christy Huckstep, both of Bowling Green, and Diane Preston of Festus; twobrothers, Thomas Preston III of Vandalia, and Shane Zumwalt of Hannibal; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He had been employed as a cook for Dos Primos Mexican Restaurant in Bowling Green. He enjoyed cooking, playing technology games and target practicing in his spare time.

Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice.