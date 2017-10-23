Rev. Francis Ray Sheppard

The Rev. Francis Ray Sheppard went home with his Lord and Savior Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. His devotion to his family, church family and community was unwavering.

Funeral services will be at Calvary Gospel in Summer Hill Thursday at 1 p.m. The Rev. Duke Duvall will officiate the service. Burial will be at the Summer Hill Cemetery following the funeral service.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Francis faithfully served in ministry since 1955 and his congregation at Calvary Gospel Church in Summer Hill, Ill.

He was born Aug. 18, 1929, son of Ray and Cleo Sheppard and raised by his uncle Floyd and aunt Lena Elledge of Nebo. He is preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings and two sons-in-law; Larry Moore and Bruce. McKenna.

Francis was blessed with a large and loving family. He was married to his best friend and fellow parishioner, Eva McKinnon Sheppard, on June 13, 1953.

Francis is survived by his wife, Eva; two sons, Steven Sheppard and wife, Judy and Mark Sheppard and wife, Jill; three daughters, Donita McKenna, Marquita Hickerson and husband, Glen, and Carmel Rich and husband, Enoch; 14 grandchildren, Steve Sheppard, Michelle Kelly, Sandra Sheppard, Angela Alderson, Justin Sheppard, Amanda Pollice, Jonathon Sheppard, Molly Chamberlain, Joseph Stine, Andrew Moore, Glen Alan Hickerson, Kala Willing, Victoria Rich, and Joshua Rich; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, one brother, John Sheppard of Dixon; and one brother-in-law, Howard Sibley of Pittsfield.

In lieu of flowers Francis has requested donations be made to the Nebo Community Club gymnasium fund (his high school).