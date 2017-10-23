William “Bill” H. Rousan Jr.

William “Bill” H. Rousan Jr., 56, of Louisiana died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at Pike County Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 at Elmwood Church in Louisiana.

His desire was to be cremated. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Richard Biggs officiating at Elmwood Church in Louisiana.

He was born to William H. Rousan Sr. and Sylvia Rousan Miller. He married Lesslie Foster on Oct. 20, 1990 in Louisiana. She survives.

He is survived by three daughters, Jessica Branstetter and husband, Anthony, Laura Rousan of Louisiana, Vanessa Rousan Truelove and Dustin Wright of Eolia, one son, William Rousan III of Louisiana; four grandchildren, Anthony Brantstetter Jr. “Wiggles”, Catherine Brantstetter, both of Louisiana, Brayden Truelove, Matthew Truelove, and one step-grandchild, Cole Wright, all of Eolia; three brothers, Paul Rousan and wife, Kim of Clarksville, Walter Miller and wife, Glenda of Hannibal, Clarence Rousan and wife, Nellie; two sisters, Janice Pilkington and husband, Jake of Bowling Green and Catherine Vallejo of Louisiana and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Clarence Miller, sister, Debbie Rousan, two nieces, Michelle Rousan, and Sarah Miller, father and mother-in-law, Carl and Doris Foster.

Bill worked for Litton and Son, Townsend Tree Service and drove a truck for Sutton and Sons until his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being on the river. His favorite pastime was spending time with his children, grandchildren and his four legged buddy “Smokey”.

