East Central Drug Task Force Arrests To Vandalia Residents

During the morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 17, the East Central Drug Task Force assisted by the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Vandalia Police Department served a search warrant in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street, in Vandalia.

As a result of the search warrant officers arrested two suspects and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested were Gary D. Kuda, 59 and Leah K. Carl, 47, both of Vandalia and both for possession of methamphetamines, maintaining a public nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

The East Central Drug Task Force was organized in 2001 and serves the cities of Bowling Green, Fayette, High Hill, Mexico, Montgomery City, New Florence, Vandalia and Warrenton, the counties of Audrain, Cooper, Howard, Montgomery, Pike and Warren, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Anyone having information concerning illegal drug activity is urged to contact the East Central Drug Task Force at 573-473-5801or Audrain County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-TIPS.