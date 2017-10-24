Eastern Missouri YMCA Groundbreaking Set For Nov. 2

The Vandalia Recreation Corporation will be hosting the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA on Nov. 2.

The groundbreaking will occur at 11 a.m., at the project site located at 309 South Main in Vandalia. Following the ceremony, Spare Time Bowl and Grill, located at 1201 Hwy. P in Vandalia, will host a celebration lunch. Lunch will be available for purchase and will include meat, two sides, salad, dessert, and drink. Lunch reservations are suggested and appreciated, 573-406-2982.

The YMCA will be a branch of the Mexico Area Family YMCA. Lori Brandow, Executive Director of the Mexico Area Family YMCA, will oversee the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA; however, a local facility director and a variety of other positions will be hired to manage the day-to-day operations of the facility. The new YMCA facility for the Vandalia area is estimated to create 1-2 full-time positions and 10-15 part-time positions. In addition, the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA will be governed by a YMCA board comprised of members from the local area.

The completion of the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA is going to provide programs and opportunities for all ages. Typically, YMCA’s become a community staple that unites residents, encourages community growth, and promotes health and wellbeing for all ages. YMCAs embrace and operate under the guidance of their mission statement, “To put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.”

Through the generosity of the community, organizations, and grant programs, an astonishing $1.67 Million has been raised for the project. Reaching this goal has allowed construction to begin on the YMCA facility; however, additional funds are needed to open the facility. Additional funds are still needed to purchase equipment for the facility and to secure an operating budget for employee salaries and facility utilities. These additional funds need to be raised so the area can enjoy the facility upon construction completion in the summer of 2018.

Every donation dollar stays in the local community and is a testimony to the values, hopes, and dreams we have for each other. If you feel blessed through harvest yields or daily wage earnings, please consider contributing to the betterment of the area. This project is an investment in our community.

Please visit the project Facebook page to send questions/comments or to access a pledge form. Search “YMCA Project Vandalia” to find the Facebook page. Project information is also on display at County Market, plus questions/comments can be emailed to emoymca@gmail.com.