Multiple Drug Arrests In Vandalia

On Thursday, Oct. 19 the Vandalia Police Department executed a search warrant in the 500 block of East Hwy. 54.

The search warrant was obtained for the residence from a previous call during the day when Officers made contact with the residents and smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the residence. Amounts of controlled substances including; marijuana and methamphetamines were confiscated from the residence along with drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Rollins, 21, of Vandalia was arrested on charges of; possession of controlled substance (B felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (B misdemeanor). Rollins also had an active warrant out of St. Louis County for driving while intoxicated with a $600 cash only bond. Rollins was transported to the Audrain County Jail.

Patricia Rollins, 53, of Vandalia was arrested on charges of; possession of drug paraphernalia (B misdemeanor). Rollins was transported to the Vandalia Police Department where she was processed. Rollins was later released on summons and given a date to appear in Audrain County Court.

Tyler Pruitt, 18, of Overland was arrested on a (no bond felony) active warrant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in Orlando, Fla., on charges of possession of cannabis with intent to sell/deliver. Pruitt was transported to the Vandalia Police Department where he was processed and later transported to the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department to await extradition.

Aleah Mitchell, 19, of Fenton was issued a Vandalia Municipal summons on scene for possession of marijuana.

Another subject was released at the scene on a non-extraditable warrant out of St. Louis.

Individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.