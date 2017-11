Area Youth Kick Off Deer Hunting Season

Avery Twellman, 8, of Silex bagged a 10-point buck during youth season which ran Oct. 28-29.

Avery is the daughter of Brian (pictured) and Tara Twellman.

A total of 17,222 deer were taken during the past weekend compared to 11,171 in 2016.

