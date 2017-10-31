Bobby ‘Bob’ Page

Bobby (Bob) Page, 84, of Bowling Green died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

Funeral services were at noon Saturday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. John Pinkston II officiating and military honors being conducted by the Missouri Military Honor Guard and VFW Post #5553 of Bowling Green.

Visitation was from 10 a.m., until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Bobby was born Sept. 10, 1933 in Prairieville, the son of Dennis Bell and Mary Frances Lottie Oletha Thompson Page. He married Christine Ann Sandals Sept. 29, 1958 in Reno, Nev. She survives.

Other survivors include sons, Edward Page and wife, Kerri of Virginia and David Page and Diane Vinsant of California; grandchildren, Garrett Page and wife, Holly of New Bern, N.C., and Stephanie Page of Augusta, Ga.; a brother, Dennis Page and wife, Shirley of Bowling Green; brothers-in-law, Charles Shotton of Bowling Green and Dr. William Sandals of Florida; sisters-in-law, Sally Moore and husband, David of Orangevale, Calif., and Dorothy Leach of Gilroy, Calif.; niece, Bobbette Schaffer; nephews, Boyd Shotton and wife, Theresa and Chris Shotton; great-niece and nephew, Cale and Mady Shotton; many other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Shotton and brother, Bontie Lee Page.

Bobby grew up in Prairieville and graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1951. In 1952 he entered the United States Navy where he served four years during the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended college in Vallejo, Calif., where he met Christine. Bob graduated in 1964 with a degree in civil engineering from Sacramento State University. He became a professional engineer (PE). Bobby and Christine lived in Fair Oaks, Calif.

Bobby was a member of the First Methodist Church in Bowling Green, a lifetime member of the VFW and was a member of the Carmichael Elks in California. He also was a member of the U.S.S. Rochester CA124 ship association. Bobby worked for the State of California Highway Department at the CalTrans Laboratory in Sacramento, Calif., for 36 years and retired in 1996.

He and Christine moved to Bowling Green in 2001. Bobby loved woodworking and traveling in his RV. He and Christine wintered in Onalaska, Texas.

Memorials may be made to the First Methodist Church in Bowling Green.

