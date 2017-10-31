Hurley E. Penn

Hurley E. Penn, 100, of Louisiana died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at Maple Grove Lodge Nursing Home in Louisiana.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday at Collier Funeral Home in Louisiana. The Rev. Bill Maupin officiated. Burial was in Riverview Cemetery in Louisiana.

Visitation was held from 1 p.m., until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.

He was born Jan. 5, 1917 in Louisiana to Carl E. Penn, Sr. and Jessie Stickleman Penn. He married Anna W. Phillips June 1, 1940 in Louisiana. She preceded him in death June 1, 2002.

He is survived by three nieces, Carolyn Smith, Carol Jenkins, and Florence DeWeese, all of Louisiana; many great-nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Betty Smoot.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Carl Penn, Jr., and a nephew, Bruce Penn.

He had graduated from the Louisiana High School and was the oldest alumni of the school. He had been employed as a sales representative for Moorman Feed Co. at Quincy, Ill., until his retirement at the age of 55.

He was a member of the Perseverance Masonic Lodge #92 in Louisiana, member of the Moolah Temple in St. Louis, and a member of the First Baptist Church in Louisiana where he had served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post in Louisiana. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy during WWII serving on the USS Yorktown Battleship during 10 of its 11 campaigns.

He recently had the honor of experiencing the Virtual Honor Flight Tour. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and mushroom hunter.

Honorary pallbearers were Don Jenkins, Harold Wilson, Allen Bolton, Sean Gentile, Brent Penn, and Jeffrey Penn. Pallbearers were Dan Smith, Kenny Black, Jerry Browning, Brian Black, Brett Browning, and Alan Penn.

