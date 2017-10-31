Irene Ruth Griffith

Irene Ruth Griffith, 83, of Louisiana died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 at Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana.

Irene Ruth Griffith was born Jan. 26, 1934 in Eolia, the daughter of Ted and Mildred Wright Graue. She married Jimmie Guy Griffith on Aug. 12, 1956 at Eolia Baptist Church. He preceded her in death Nov. 29, 2011.

She is survived by her sons, James Brian Griffith and wife, Luann of Columbia, and Bruce Alan Griffith of Louisiana. Also surviving are grandchildren, Anna Griffith Gramke and husband, Tyler and Eric Bowzer and wife, Angi; and three great-grandchildren, all of Columbia. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Jean Burns of Bowling Green; nieces, Debby Woodward and Connie Maher; and nephew, Steve Griffith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her nephew, Edward Griffith.

Mrs. Griffith graduated from Eolia High School in 1952. She worked outside the home at MFA grain terminal, Bank of Louisiana and The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana. She and her husband jointly operated a farming operation for over 50 years.

Organizations in which Mrs. Griffith participated were Calumet Presbyterian Church (elder), Calumet Missionary, Order of Eastern Star, Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery Board, Louisiana Herb Club, Food Pantry volunteer, and Clothing Room volunteer.

Her hobbies and interests included gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, quilting, and knitting. Over the years Mrs. Griffith knitted many, many Christmas stockings for people in the community.

She greatly enjoyed all of her Graue and Wright family cousins and attending the family reunions.

The family requests that any memorials be given to Calumet Presbyterian Church, Jordan-Buffalo Cemetery, or Pike County Hospice, all in c/o Collier Funeral Home.