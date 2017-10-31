John ‘Buzz’ Michalski

John “Buzz” Michalski, of Louisiana died Tuesday Oct. 10, 2017, at the age of 43.

The family is being served by Baue Funeral and Memorial Center in St. Charles.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-noon.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Nov. 18 at 12 p.m., at Baue Funeral and Memorial Center.

He is the husband of Jennifer Michalski; son of the late John and Barbara Michalski; father of Taylor Michalski, Connor Michalski, and Evan DeVall; brother of Darla Spence and husband, Rob, Rebecca Buck, Michael Globosky; John is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army as a ranger, 3rd Battalion, in Haiti.

He was an avid gamer, skateboarder, and trivia buff. John was a former professional wrestler under the name “Buzz.” He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorials donations may be made to the family. Visit Baue.com