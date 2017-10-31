Large Loads Have New Place To Pull Off To Cross Champ Clark Bridge

All wide loads needing to cross the U.S. Route 54 Champ Clark Bridge in Louisiana, have new locations to pull off and wait for law enforcement escorts due to work at the intersection of U.S. 54 and Missouri Route 79, in conjunction with the work being done for the new Champ Clark Bridge.

On Friday, Oct. 27, the contractor will relocate the designated pull off areas for oversized loads under the 40-ton limit, needing to cross the bridge from Missouri into Illinois.

“Previously, these oversized vehicles had one location to pull off, yet with the intersection and bridge work, there is a need to provide two separate locations,” said Missouri Department of Transportation Area Engineer Brian Haeffner.

For oversized vehicles traveling north on MO 79 through Louisiana, the pull off will be at the south end of Louisiana, approximately 1.5 miles south of the U.S. 54/MO 79 intersection. For oversized vehicles traveling east on U.S. 54, the new pull off area will be on U.S. 54, just west of the existing pull off area, in front of the old school building. These pull offs will remain in place until the new bridge is completed in the Fall of 2019.

Pictured is a map showing the location of the new pull off locations. The GPS coordinates for the new locations of the pull offs are included in the attachment.

Haeffner reminds drivers that there is a 40 ton weight limit on the Champ Clark Bridge. “Oversized loads that are under the 40-ton limit are still allowed to cross, including farm equipment,” he explained.

Oversized loads needing an enforcement escort can request one by calling the City of Louisiana Police Department at 573-754-4021.

The new bridge on U.S. 54 over the Mississippi River will have no restrictions.

For updates on construction of the new Champ Clark Bridge, visit www.champclarkbridge.com.