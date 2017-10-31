Lenard W. Runyon

Lenard W. Runyon, 98, of Curryville died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral services were at noon Friday at Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green with the Rev. David Dale and Matthew Dale officiating. Burial was in Fairview Cemetery in Frankford.

Visitation was from 11 a.m., until time of services of Friday at the funeral home.

Lenard was born Jan. 9, 1919 at McCune Station, the son of Joseph Alonzo and Gertrude Estelle Miller Runyon. He married Betty Flowers Dec. 30, 1938. She preceded him in death Feb. 23, 2004.

Survivors include a son, Roger Runyon of Frankford; grandchildren, Cathy Blakley and husband, Terry of Paris, Mike Runyon of Frankford, Ray Weatherby and Dana Hammock of Vandalia, Greg Weatherby of Hannibal and Melinda Buchanan and husband, David of Frankford; 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; a daughter, Carolyn Weatherby; syblings, Preston Runyon, Clarence Runyon, Chancey Runyon, Clyde Runyon, Murley Runyon, Viola Inlow, Marie Browning, Albert Lee Runyon, Lloyd Runyon and Edith Flowers.

Lenard lived in Pike County all of his life and was a member of the House of Deliverance Church. Lenard enjoyed farming, coon hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting. He farmed his land and raised his cattle until he was 94. Lenard loved his children and grandchildren and gave everyone a nickname.

Serving as pallbearers were Justin Weatherby, Bradley Weatherby, Aaron Weatherby, Ryan Jennings, Dakota Williams and Trenton Weatherby. Serving as pallbearers were grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the House of Deliverance Church.

