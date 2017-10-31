Van-Far Cheerleaders Win State

The Van-Far Cheerleaders brought home first place honors for Class 1 from the Missouri Cheerleaders Coaches Association

The competition was held Saturday, Oct. 28 at Hearnes Center in Columbia.

Pictured, front row (l-r): Maddie Dunn, Makayla Vigil, and Ashley Stanich. Second row: Coach Jody Bauman, Emily Willis, Lauren Shaw, Emily Humphrey, Bethany Regot, and Coach Angela Carlyle. Third row: Coach Lisa Otis, Claire Motley, Avery Rost, Olivia Bybee, Maddy Swafford, and Alyssa Hays.