Dale Wilkinson

Royce Dale Wilkinson, 81, of rural Montgomery City died Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Visitation was from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday at Hopewell Baptist Church in rural Wellsville. The Rev. Jim Cline officiated. Serving as pianist was Paula Gaunt. Special music was provided by Tom and Janice Cahall. Burial was in Vandalia Cemetery.

Mr. Wilkinson was born Feb. 7, 1936 in Pomoma, a son of Lloyd Slack and Thelma Pauline Oaks Wilkinson.

He was a 1954 graduate of Lebanon High School. Dale continued his education for two years at Hannibal-LaGrange College.

Dale served his country in the Army National Guard for six years.

On March 25, 1961, at Hopewell Baptist Church in rural Wellsville, he married Mary Ellen Rutherford. They shared over 56 years of marriage together and were the parents of two sons.

Dale and Mary Ellen have lived on their farm since 1969. Dale moved to the area in 1963.

He was a row crop and cattle farmer, raising mostly Angus cows. Dale had worked for over 26 years at the Bank of Middletown, which later became First Bank, working as a loan officer.

Dale was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Wellsville, where he served as church clerk for several years. He also served on the Montgomery County Health Department board of trustees for over 15 years. Dale was on the Bank of Middletown Board of Directors and a member of the Coin Club in Hannibal.

He enjoyed quail hunting, fishing and coin collecting. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Dale is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Wilkinson of the home in Montgomery City; sons, Richard Dale Wilkinson and wife, Lynn of Bowling Green and William Lloyd “Bill” Wilkinson and wife, Andrea of Montgomery City; five grandchildren, Kathryn Marie Wilkinson, Cody Dale Wilkinson and Amanda Lynn Wilkinson of Bowling Green and Royce Paul Wilkinson and William Andrew Wilkinson of Montgomery City; sisters and brother, Evelyn Ruth Renner and husband, James P., of Lebanon, Donald Ray Wilkinson and wife, Carol, of Johnson City, Tenn., and Edith May Buckley and husband, Jim of Wilmington, N.C.; in addition to nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Roy Wilkinson

Serving as pallbearers were Nathan Carroz, Bryan Gruber, Bob Morrow, James K. Renner, Lindell Spiers and Jason Wilkinson. Honorary pallbearers were Lindell Barton, Dennis Carroz, James Dunbar, Paul Dunbar, Larry Dunn, Jim Krattli, John Simpson, Tony Walton and Robert Wilkerson.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hopewell Baptist Church, Middletown First Responders or the charity of the donor’s choice, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.