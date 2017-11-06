Help Wanted

HELP WANTED Alliance Water Resources is a growing company in the water and wastewater industry. They currently have Utility Worker I openings in their Bowling Green division. This is manual work involving the maintenance and repair of water and wastewater facilities and equipment, streets, parks and other public works functions. The work is generally performed under direct supervision. Pay Range: $13-$15 per hour depending on qualifications. Please visit www.alliancewater.com/career-opportunities to apply!

HELP WANTED Twin Pike Family YMCA has a position available for the 21st CCLC Site Coordinator at Bowling Green. Education requirements are: Elementary Education Certificate-(one hundred twenty (120) college semester hours). Twenty four (24) of the one hundred twenty (120) hours must be in child care related courses. Six (6) of the twenty-four (24) college semester hours preferred to include courses in business or management; OR four (4) years’ experience as a Site Coordinator or like position and twenty-four (24) college semester hours in child related courses. Six (6) of the twenty-four (24) college semester hours preferred to include courses in business or management. A job application and job descriptions can be located at www.twinpikefamilyymca.org. This position will be filled immediately and applicants must be able to start work as soon as the employment process can be completed. Qualified parties may send a resume to the YMCA 21st Century Community Learning Center, 614 Kelly Lane, Louisiana, MO 63353. Call Denise Ash at 573-470-0921 or Ashley Branham at 573-754-4449 for more information. The Twin Pike Family YMCA is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

CAREER OPPORTUNITY Green Supply, a nationally recognized wholesale distributor has open positions in the following areas: Warehouse (Night Shift), Receiving (Day Shift). Benefits Include: Paid time off – Health, dental, vision & life insurance – Employee discounts on product – Paid holidays • Must Pass Pre-Employment Drug Test • Apply in person at Green Supply 3059 Audrain Road 581 – Vandalia. No phone calls. Refer questions to jobs@greensupply.com

HELP WANTED 11-7 LPN PT. Honest & Dependable, MO license. Long Term Care experience helpful, but not required. Competitive wages, health insurance, 401K, AFLAC. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home EOE

MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN Clarksville and Louisiana Apartments NECAC, a 12-county area not-for-profit social service, community health and public housing Community Action Agency, has an opening for a Contract Maintenance Technician to perform maintenance, repairs, painting and cleaning on NECAC managed apartment complexes at Clarksville Apartments in Clarksville, and Tella Jane Apartments in Louisiana,. Carpentry, painting, plumbing and electrical skills required. Valid driver license and a reliable and insurable vehicle (preferably a pickup) required. Must have good people skills to relate with tenants and clients. Must be able to accurately complete paperwork and possess basic math skills and computer knowledge. Regular work hours are negotiable but will range from 28-40 hours per week; although will be on-call to resolve emergency maintenance issues. Starting salary of $11.00 hourly. Some travel mileage for property related travel is reimbursed at the agency approved rate. Non-benefit position except for agency-contributed 401(k) retirement plan. To apply, MAIL cover letter and resume to NECAC Personnel Officer, P.O. Box 470, Bowling Green, MO, 63334, or EMAIL to ccox@necac.org, or FAX to 573- 324-3960. Because most correspondence is done by email, a valid email address must be on your application or resume. You may also obtain an application at any NECAC Service Center. For further information, call 1-800- 748-7636 or visit our website, www.necac.org. EOE/M/F/D/V

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for full-time bus drivers with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office for application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; phone 324-5441. (EOE)

OSWALD CROW AGENCY, an Independent Insurance Agency in Bowling Green, MO is looking for a competitive Insurance Sales Producer to help us expand our business by actively seeking and acquiring new clients. Our goal is to formulate strong relationships to ensure growth and preserve the strength of our agency’s status. Please send resumes to: a.oswald@oswaldcrow.com

NOW HIRING in Bowling Green! D&D 636-462-8069. Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. Starting pay is $10 an hour. $1 raise after 60 days and another $1 raise after 120 days based on attendance and performance. (c3-4)

D&D APPLIANCES – Sales and computer skills needed. 573-591-2212. (x2-5)

MAINTENANCE person for apt. complex in B.G. 573-470-1350. (x3-4)

HELP WANTED 3-11 CNA (FT or PT) Looking for honest, dependable people. Competitive wages. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home EOE

PCMH is now accepting applications for the following full & Part-Time positions: Unit Coordinator – )Full-time – Med/Surg), RN (Med/Surg – Full-time evenings/nights), EMT-B (Full-time), EMT Paramedic (Full-time). PRN positions include: REGISTERED NURSES (Emergency Room, Outpatient Surgery & Med/Surg) and Radiology Tech (PRN). Apply online or in person at Pike County Memorial Hospital 2305 Georgia • Louisiana, MO 63353 573-754-5531, ext 106 www.pcmh-mo.org EOE