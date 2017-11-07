Clopton Cross Country Runners Do Well At Class 1 State Meet

The Clopton boy’s cross country team and one individual runner from the girl’s team competed in the Class 1 state meet at Oak Hills Golf Center on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The boy’s team finished 13th overall with junior Donovan Denslow leading the way with an eighth place finish overall, turning in a time of 17:29 to earn All-State recognition.

Daniel Harvey finished 102nd with a time of 19:37, Landon Hall was 138th with a time of 20:40, Blake Kendall was 145th with a time of 21:21, Jared Hoehn finished 148th with a time of 21:30 and Parker Edmiston was 160th with a time of 22:42.

Sophomore runner Tricia Luke also qualified for the state meet and placed 94th with a time of 24:55.

Coach Colleen O’Brien noted the teams had a strong season this year and it resulted in accomplishments at state.

“The entire boys team ran well, running close to their personal records, which is quite a feat for the tough state course,” she remarked. “This season has been competitive, which I think is good for the runners. We also run in a tough district which better-prepares our runners for the state competition.”

O’Brien noted the Tricia Luke shaved almost a minute and a half off her time from districts last year and finished two places lower.

“That fact proves how much stronger our district and the whole sport of cross country is getting.”

She pointed out that she looks forward to coaching the team next season and seeing Denslow reaching his goal of setting a personal record at state.

Lathyn McMorris Earns Honors At Class 1 State Cross Country

Van-Far senior Lathyn McMorris qualified to compete in the Class 1 State Cross Country Meet at Oak Hills Golf Center on Saturday, Nov. 4. This is the first year of the program for Van-Far. McMorris earned All-State honors by capturing a 14th place finish with a time of 17:42, which was a personal record time for him.