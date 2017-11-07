Lady Cats Team Claims Third Place At State Cross Country Meet For Third Straight Year

Avery Mudd, Max Brandenburger Compete In Class 2 Meet

The Bowling Green Lady Cats cross country team completed a remarkable journey that ended with their third consecutive third place finish at the Class 2 state meet at Oak Hills Golf Center on Saturday, Nov. 4.

This was also the fourth straight year of bringing home hardware from state for the girls.

The team was led by an amazing fourth place finish overall by junior Kate Klott who completed the meet with a time of 19:55. She earned All-State honors.

Also finishing with All-State distinction was freshman Camy Grote who claimed 14th overall with a time of 20:53.

Coach Matt Chance noted the girl’s team has been motivated all year to get back on the podium at the state meet.

“This group really came together over the past three weeks and ran some really great races. I give these kids a lot of credit for believing in themselves and believing in the training,” Chance remarked. “Bringing home a state trophy for the fourth straight year is an incredible accomplishment.”

Sylvia Wagner finished 29th overall with a time of 21:18, Nichole Bruni was 48th with a time of 22:08, Quinn Grote was 65th with a time of 22:33, Taylor Blair was 68th with a time of 22:38 and Kelsey Finley finished 106th with a time of 23:38.

The team will lose seniors Nichole Bruni and Kelsey Finley next season.

Two members of the boy’s team also qualified for the Class 2 state meet.

Avery Mudd was 62nd overall with a time of 18:26.

“Avery ran a great race and capped off a great season. He has improved tremendously over the past four years and we will really miss him next year,” Chance said.

Max Brandenburger finished 91st overall with a time of 18:48.

“Max had a great season and led us in nearly every race. This was not his best race and I believe this will motivate him to not only get back to state, but place very well also,” Chance noted.