‘Living Windows’ Will Be New For This Year’s Holly Jolly Festival

Deadline To Register Is This Friday For Festival On Nov. 17

The Bowling Green Downtown Revitalization committee has cooked up a fun new event for the Holly Jolly Festival that is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

A Holiday Living Windows contest will be held during the event on Friday, Nov. 17. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to use the windows of buildings around the square to produce a living holiday theme using real people.

Prize money will be awarded for three places that are voted on by those attending the festival. First place will receive $100, second will get $50 and third place will be given $25.

“We think this will be a fun new addition, as it gets the community more involved and gives the festival a little bit more entertainment interest,” noted Tracy Brookshier, chair of the Downtown Revitalization committee. “Our goal is to fill the vacant building windows to bring life back to them and if we have enough people register, many of the businesses on the square have already agreed to let us utilize their windows as well.”

Participants will have to fill out a form to register and sign a liability waiver. There is a $10 entry fee. More information can be obtained by contacting Brookshier at 314-971-5886 or emailing: tbrookshier@pikecountyhealth.org.

All funds raised will be put toward the committee’s efforts to “OccupyTheSquare – the hashtag to show the efforts in bringing people and foot traffic to downtown again.

The committee has been meeting for almost a year now. Brookshier pointed out the focus of the group is obviously revitalizing the downtown. She added the committee is also a resource for current business owners and seeks to assist in preserving older building and their historical value.

“We want to get the community engaged and excited to be downtown again. We know it is going to take some time, but we are excited to start these efforts. We have a facebook page that the public can stay up to date with us at facebook.com/bgDowntownRevitalization. We have our Living Windows event posted there, and more,” she said. “We meet the first Thursday of each month, 5 p.m. at the library, it is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.”