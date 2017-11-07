Pike County NSDAR Recognizes Louisiana Historical Museum

The Louisiana Area Historical Museum was recently recognized at a ceremony by the Pike County Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for the community service provided by the museum over the course of its 25 years of existence.

Cindy Blaylock, Chapter Regent, presented a certificate to members of the museum board at a recent ceremony. The recognition specifically highlights the special programs for the youth of the community. These special programs have been held each Wednesday in June, with 70 or more children and many adults in attendance at each presentation.

The programs are developed by the museum board members and volunteers to provide a learning experience as well as a way to encourage the interest of children in history. Ranging from information about paddlewheels, games of the 1860s, the history of toys, a scavenger hunt within the Museum, a visit from “Mr. Wizard” to paper quilting and creating Betsy Ross’ flag — each program presented information in an interesting and engaging manner. A program for adults is held each August in cooperation with the Louisiana Public Library.

Also recognized was the museum’s service to the community by sponsoring the annual Mid-Town Church Walk. Six local churches each present a variety of choral and instrumental carols, marking the beginning of the Christmas season. A soup supper is held following the Church Walk.

A lengthy project for the museum was the restoration of a Civil War flag, “The First Flag of the Confederacy.” A local resident was one of the troops under Col. Joseph Porter in northeastern Missouri and brought the flag home from a Texas campaign to Pike County after the war. A grant from the Missouri Humanities Council and National Endowment for the Humanities, as well as local donations, aided in the preservation of the flag, which is on permanent display at the Museum.

The certificate and pin were the first ever presented by the Pike County Chapter, making it an exceptionally meaningful recognition. On hand for the presentation were Anne Keller, Honorary Missouri State Regent and Pike County Chapter registrar, and her husband, Bill, of Bolivar.