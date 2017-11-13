Dorcas Barton

Dorcas Elaine Smith Barton, 73, of Middletown died Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017 at her home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday at Myers Funeral Home in Middletown. The Rev. Sammy Lorton will officiate. Special music will be provided by John Foster. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Middletown.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Barton was born March 25, 1944, in Buell, a daughter of Herbert and Lillie Susan Davis Smith. She was a 1962 graduate of Montgomery County R-II High School. On Nov. 5, 1970 at the Holiness Church in Bellflower, she married Larry J. Barton. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2012.

Dorcas is survived by her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Lindell Clay and Mary Alice Barton, of Middletown, John Edgar and Linda Barton, of Columbia, Bonnie June and Carroll Lemasters, of Middletown and Betty Jean Rutherford, of Louisiana; Davis and Smith cousins; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews and her two dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry J. Barton; sister, Bonnie June Smith; brother-in-law, Dale Rutherford and nephew, Vernon Udell Lemasters.

Dorcas and Larry had lived all of their married life on the farm in Middletown. Prior to that, Dorcas had lived in the rural Buell area.

Dorcas was a care provider for numerous people over the years. She was also a farm wife and had a poultry business that she raised laying chickens and then sold them to restaurants, as well as Trader Joe’s. Dorcas dressed over 100’s of chickens at a time. In earlier years, she had worked at Swingmaster Garment Factory for over eight years.

She enjoyed going to auctions, gardening, sewing and collecting cook books. Dorcas was a wonderful cook with some of her favorites being, fried chicken and fish and homemade rolls.

Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Barton, Steve Caldwell, Cameron Flowers, Scott Lemasters, Phil Renner and Lindell Rutherford. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Gastler, Rodney Jonas, Paul Wayne McChristian, Greg Pfautsch and Carl Smith.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Helen Reagan Cancer Fund, c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.

