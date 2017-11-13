Help Wanted

HELP WANTED District Specialist I (TECHNICIAN) Pike Co. Soil & Water Conservation District is seeking F/T technician to serve Lincoln/Pike/Montgomery/Warre area. Must work in any type of weather and cross rough terrain. Tasks include stake-out and design of conservation practices, good communication skills, ability to work with public and other agencies. Good computer skills/basic farm knowledge needed. Must have H/S diploma, valid D/L and pass security background check. Benefits: vac., S/L, health ins., and ret. Starting wage $10-$13/hr. PU application 8 a.m.-4 p.m., M-F. Pike Co. SWCD, 1220 South Business 61, Bowling Green, MO. Applications close 4 p.m., 12/1/17. An Equal Opportunity Employer and Provider.

PRODUCTION WORKER 2ND SHIFT American Botanicals a rapid growing Natural Ingredients manufacturer located in Eolia, MO. We specialize in sourcing and processing wild crafted and cultivated botanicals. We are experiencing growth and as a result currently seasonal position that could turn into a full time position. Starting immediately. Qualification: The successful applicant must be able to lift 50 lbs. and work in a wide range of weather conditions. Have strong computer, math and reading skills. Pre-employment drug screen is required. If you interested in join our team, please contact us at: American Botanicals P.O. Box 158 24750 Hwy. FF Eolia, MO 63344 Phone: 485.2300 Email: mhenderson@americanbotanicals.com Fax: 485-2029

HELP WANTED 11-7 LPN PT (May consider RN) Looking for an honest & dependable person for long term care with current MO license. 3-11 CNAs FT/PT. Looking for honest & dependable people to care for the elderly. Apply in person at: Moore-Pike Nursing Home 300 So. St. Charles – Bowling Green Competitive Wages EOE

POET BIOREFINING Nightshift Maintenance Technician I. Responsible for the safe and efficient repair, preventative maintenance and cleaning of all equipment associated with plant processes. Team members in this position will also perform maintenance tasks on all plant equipment. Maintenance Technicians are accountable for communicating any issues with the management team. Continuous plant operation requires 12-hour shift work. Team member must be able to adapt to 12-hour workdays and meet call-in requirements as needed. To perform the essential functions of this position successfully, an individual should be able to demonstrate and provide the following: High school diploma or equivalent required. Secondary education and/or certifications beneficial. Experience with fabrication, welding, cutting; repair of equipment such as pumps, gearboxes, airlocks, fans/blowers, agitator assemblies, and valves; boiler operations and water chemistry; material handling systems such as conveyors; preventative maintenance practices, fabrication and repair of metal/plastic piping systems; and instrument and electrical work preferred. Experience with concrete work, hydraulics, pneumatic and fluid processes and ability to read schematic drawings is helpful. Knowledge in Microsoft Office Suite and the ability and willingness to learn new software applications. Excellent organizational, time management, and communication skills as well as the ability to adapt to change. POET is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE). Apply at www.poet.com/careers

HELP WANTED Family owned swine operation seeking a self-motivated, qualified individual to care for nine 1,000 head finishing buildings and a 3,200 head pig nursery. Individual must be at least 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, and be drug free. Pre-employment drug screen required. Previous swine production experience helpful. Salary will reflect experience level. Benefits include paid vacation, matching IRA and health insurance. Please contact us at jlefarms@gmail.com to set up an interview or call (573)470-4083.

NOW HIRING in Bowling Green! D&D 636-462-8069. Must be able to move appliances and be mechanically inclined and be self-motivated. Starting pay is $10 an hour. $1 raise after 60 days and another $1 raise after 120 days based on attendance and performance. (c3-4)

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS The Bowling Green R-I School District is accepting applications for full-time bus drivers with their Commercial Driver’s License Class B with the passenger and school bus endorsements. Interested candidates should contact the Superintendent’s Office for application, 700 W. Adams, Bowling Green, MO 63334; phone 324-5441. (EOE)