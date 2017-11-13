Tillie K. Singleton

Tillie K. Singleton, 85, of Bowling Green died Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 at the SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital–Audrain in Mexico.

Cremation rites were conducted by Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

Tillie was born Sept. 15, 1932 in Kirksville, the daughter of Cecil Marion and Sarah Ann Campbell Skinner. She married Walter Singleton Nov. 19, 1949 in Harrison, Ark.

He preceded her in death Sept. 27, 2005.

Survivors include three sons, Ronnie Singleton and wife, Eileen of Louisiana, Tim Singleton of Bowling Green, and John Singleton and wife, Sandy of Bowling Green; three daughters, Linda Beasley and husband, Pete of Perry, Charlotte Omer and husband, Fred of Perry, and Lisa Koester and husband, John of Bowling Green; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six step-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandchildren, Darrell Beasley, and Michael Bryan Singleton; and a great-grandchild, Secara Eileen Burse.

Mrs. Singleton moved with her family from Mason City, Iowa to Bowling Green in 1966.

She enjoyed shopping, talking on the phone, playing cards and board games (like trouble) and fish fries. She loved her family and spending time with them.