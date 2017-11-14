Health Department Holds Annual Veteran Appreciation Event

The Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice held its annual veteran appreciation and flag dedication ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Members of VFW Post 5553 of Bowling Green took part in presenting the colors and handling the flag.

Chris Apps of St. Louis provided bagpipes and the National Anthem was sung by Leah Diffey. Bro. Don Amelung, the Pike County Hospice chaplain, blessed the flag and Air Force veteran Jim Mitchell offered the keynote speech.

A special breakfast with raffles and more was served following the ceremony.