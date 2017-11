McPike Signs With State College Of Florida

Bowling Green High School senior Kobe McPike signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the State College of Florida.

A signing ceremony was held Monday, Nov. 13.

Pictured, front row, (l-r): Earl Green, St. Louis travel team coach; Paulette McPike, mother; Kobe; Earl McPike Sr., father. Second row: Lauren Sparks, Joseph McBride, and E.J. McPike.