NECAC Seeks Salvation Army Bell Ringers In Pike County

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteer Pike County bell ringers to help collect donations that will pay for assistance to local people in need.

The annual bell ringing campaign will be held weekdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. outside Walmart in Bowling Green starting Nov. 24. Business people, church groups, students, families and others are invited to work hourly time slots. A traveling trophy will be awarded for groups who raise the most money and contribute the most volunteer hours.

North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) Pike County Service Coordinator Dana Gordy is coordinating the effort. The NECAC Pike County Service Center at 805 Business Highway 61 in Bowling Green is the service unit for the Salvation Army’s local efforts.

“Eighty-five percent of the money collected stays here and is used to help Pike County residents with food, gas cards, work-related expenses, medical co-payments and many other emergencies,” Gordy said “We encourage people to give a little of their time to help someone else out. Salvation Army funds not only help out now, but assist our communities throughout the year.

Gordy said Salvation Army bell ringers “generate significant support for programs in Pike County” by staffing the red kettles.

“With this much-appreciated support, we can help so many people,” she said. “We know times are tough, but we also know how helpful people in Pike County can be when there’s a need. The Salvation Army provides a lifeline for many of our neighbors. It provides food, clothing and emergency assistance to Pike County people in real need in our communities. We need to raise $5,000 to accomplish this.”

For more information, or to sign up for bell ringing, call Gordy at (573) 324-2207 or e-mail her at dgordy@necac.org.

In addition to the kettle campaign, donations are welcome. Contributions may be sent to Salvation Army, c/o NECAC Pike County Service Center, 805 Business Highway 61 North, Bowling Green, Mo., 63334.