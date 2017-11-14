Niedners To Host First-Ever Mayor’s Ball As Fundraiser For R-II Performing Arts, Bicentennial

Louisiana Mayor Bart Niedner and his wife Michelle are hosting the first-ever Mayor’s Ball on Feb. 3 at the Masonic Temple.

People are encouraged to get out their masks and capes for this entertaining event. The Mayor’s Ball is an opportunity to celebrate and support the Louisiana community through a formal gathering. In keeping with our bicentennial moto: “the past looking forward,” the event is designed as a benefit in support of both the R-II Performing Arts program and the 2018 Bicentennial Celebration.

The Bicentennial Celebration Committee is planning the event, and the Louisiana Municipal Corporation is acting as a clearinghouse for our efforts. If you would like to be involved, please contact the Bicentennial Celebration Committee at Contact@Louisiana200.com.

• The event is free, but tickets are required due to the venue’s occupancy.

• Tickets will be available by RSVP. Details will be published soon.

• Masked formal attire requested.

• Appetizers, music, and an open bar will be provided.

• Donations of any amount will be requested for the benefit of the RII Performing Arts program and the 2018 bicentennial celebration.

“Michelle and I are hosting this event in the hopes that it might establish a philanthropic precedent in our local government,” Niedner said. “Serving as mayor has given us a front row seat to the needs of our community as well as our community’s amazing generosity in addressing those needs. We hope that future administrations might take a pause during each term and bring the Louisiana community together to celebrate our efforts and advance a worthy cause.”

He noted that hosting the ball is an expression of his gratitude to Lousiana.

“The opportunity to serve as mayor has been tremendously rewarding. I hope that our efforts during this past term will pay dividends for decades to come. With my term ending during our bicentennial year, this celebration seems an appropriate way to begin our next 200 years – with a moment of gratitude for the path we have shared and an opportunity to benefit the future our children will inherit,” Niedner remarked.